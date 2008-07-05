Dancing queen Meryl joined by Abba at 'Mamma Mia!' gala

5 JULY 2008

There was an extra-special surprise for music-lovers at the Stockholm premiere of new flick Mamma Mia!. Not only were they greeted by the sight of Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, they got to see all four members of hit Swedish pop group Abba too.



Thousands of fans cheered as Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog took their turns on the red carpet. It was the first time all the members have been together since the hit musical – based on their songs – opened in their homeland three years ago.



The crowd was especially pleased to see pretty blonde Agnetha, who rarely makes public appearances now. There was no doubt the 58-year-old singer was happy to be there. Smiling broadly, she joined hands with Meryl and Anni-Frid and all three performed an impromptu jig.



A smash hit in theatres before being transferred to the big screen, Mamma Mia! features 22 Abba songs, including Dancing Queen and The Winner Takes It All.