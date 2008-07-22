Batmobile roars into UK capital for Dark Knight's London premiere

22 JULY 2008

The first sign that this was no ordinary film premiere came when the two-ton Batmobile roared into Leicester Square after making its way through the streets of London's West End headed for the screening of the latest Batman flick.



Christian Bale, the hero of Dark Knight, led the A-list cast as they acknowledged fans outside a Bat-emblazoned Odeon theatre along with a host of British celebrities. He was joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Batman's love interest in the movie, and Sir Michael Caine, who reprises his role as butler Alfred Pennyworth.



In honour of the movie's late star Heath Ledger - whose portrayal of The Joker has been universally acclaimed - many of the fans held RIP placards and signs calling for the talented Australian to be awarded a posthumous Oscar.



"We've gone through the mourning for Heath and we're now in the tribute (phase)," said Sir Michael, who attended with his glamorous wife Shakira and their daughter Natasha. "When I watched the movie I was completely blown away – I think it's one of the best performances of a villain I've ever seen. He was such a wonderful actor."



Among those getting the first opportunity to see the tragic young Australian's performance was Kelly Osbourne. The Chicago actress was joined in the audience by model Daisy Lowe and hip presenter Alexa Chung, who fronts Channel 4's weekend morning show T4. Also on the guest list was Gary Lineker, accompanied by girlfriend Danielle Bux and his eldest son George.