The British movie sensation came in just behind Cameron Diaz on a list of Hollywood's top female earners. Her Pirates co-star Johnny placed second in the guys' ranking
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Keira outperformed established talents such as Meryl Streep, who ranked eighth, and Angelina Jolie
Photo: © Getty Images
24 JULY 2008
Pirates star Keira Knightley has enough pieces of silver to buy herself a couple of Caribbean islands should she want to. The British beauty has been named the second highest paid actress in Hollywood last year, just behind Cameron Diaz.
According to Forbes magazine, the 23-year-old Londoner earned £16 million - just £9 million less than Shrek princess Cameron - with roles in the final instalment of the swashbuckling trilogy At World's End and Oscar-nominated Atonement.
She came out ahead of Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Angelina Jolie, who was placed tenth on the list with a 2007 pay packet of £7 million.
The men's list was headed by Will Smith, who took home £40 million and Keira's Pirates colleague Johnny Depp on £36 million.
Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was the only other Brit to make the ranking. The young wizard shared top spot among the teen earners with Miley Cirus, the star of US hit Hannah Montana, pocketing £12.5 million last year.