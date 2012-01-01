Angelina Jolie to replace Tom Cruise in lead role in new thriller

12 AUGUST 2008

Roles in films such as Tomb Raider and Wanted have certainly proven Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie's mettle as a silver-screen action heroine. Now the new mother-of-six is set to take on another high-powered role, playing a part originally earmarked for actor Tom Cruise.



The brunette beauty is about to join the cast of the thriller Edwin A Salt, playing a CIA officer accused of being a Russian spy, reports the Hollywood newspaper Variety.



While the script will have to be reworked and the title changed, it is not thought that the film – scheduled for release in 2010 - will need radical rewriting to allow for the change in gender of the lead character, adds the newspaper.



A number of male leads are said to have wanted to replace Tom, who was never officially confirmed in the role, before Angelina expressed an interest.



Despite only welcoming her twins with partner Brad Pitt last month, there are also reports that Angelina is close to securing a role in another film, Atlas Shrugged, which could become the returning vehicle for the actress after taking time off to spend with her beautiful family.