Kelly Brook gets a lift while dirty dancing with Jonathan Ross



Looking striking in a deep rose ruffled dress, the 28-year-old gamely put herself in the hands of Jonathan during an appearance on his chat show. Of course, there was only one move they could do – the famous lift.



While Kelly more than held her own acting out the role of Baby, Jonathan decided to play it safe and lie on the floor to raise the pretty brunette. In the movie, Patrick Swayze's hunky character Johnnie lifts Jennifer Grey high in the air.



The couple carried out the tribute to the 1987 romance for Kelly's role as judge on the new TV show Dirty Dancing: The Time of Your Life. The programme will search for the next Johnnie and Baby.



Busy Kelly, who recently split from US actor boyfriend Billy Zane, is also preparing to take to the stage to make her West End debut in Fat Pig.