The actor shows his approval of the jury's decision at the awards ceremony. His performance of a washed-out wrestler is being called the greatest of his life and Oscars are already being mentioned
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
TV actress Jennifer scooped best young actor for her role as Kim Basinger's daughter in The Burning Plain
Photo: © Getty Images
7 SEPTEMBER 2008
In the film, Angel Heart star Mickey plays an ageing wrestler who is warned one more fight could kill him. It's a role that has won the 51-year-old, who left movies to become a boxer in the Nineties, critical and public acclaim.
"I'd like to really thank the jury for making the right decision," said the actor.
Director Darren Aronofsky was full of praise for his leading man. "We need to thank Mickey Rourke for opening up his heart and soul for the camera... and reminding the world what a great talent he is," he said.
America scored twice at the glitzy award ceremony. The gong for best young actor went to Jennifer Lawrence. The pretty 18-year-old plays a teenager with a secret in the drama The Burning Plain. The film also stars Hollywood beauties Charlize Theron and Kim Basinger.