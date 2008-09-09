The State Within actor joined fellow Brit Jodie Whittaker at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Germany-set drama Good
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Also presenting their latest project, The Brothers Bloom, were Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, The Mummy's Rachel Weisz and Reservation Road actor Mark Ruffalo
Photo: © Getty Images
Paris Hilton, in town with rocker boyfriend Benji Madden, hosted a party for celebrity festival goers at a local hotspot
Photo: © Getty Images
9 SEPTEMBER 2008
The Thirties-set film, which is already generating Oscar buzz among film pundits, tells the tale of John Halder, a German professor whose morals are tested after a book he has penned gets favourable attention from the Nazis. Jason plays support to Viggo Mortensen as his Jewish best friend Maurice.
This week's unveiling of the film, which was also attended by Jason's British co-star Jodie Whittaker, marked the fruition of a long term project for Jason. Although he began work on it in 2005, the production stalled due to funding issues and the departure of original leading man Hugh Jackman, who left to do X-Men 3.
Jason and co weren't the only ones launching new films at the Canadian festival this week. Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo were also there, along with Rachel Weisz, for the premiere of adventure comedy The Brothers Bloom.
Paris Hilton was in town, too, accompanied by musician boyfriend Benji Madden. The Tinseltown socialite hosted her own party for festival goers at hip Toronto hangout The Ultra Supper Club.