The State Within actor joined fellow Brit Jodie Whittaker at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Germany-set drama Good

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Also presenting their latest project, The Brothers Bloom, were Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, The Mummy's Rachel Weisz and Reservation Road actor Mark Ruffalo

Photo: © Getty Images

Paris Hilton, in town with rocker boyfriend Benji Madden, hosted a party for celebrity festival goers at a local hotspot

Photo: © Getty Images