Ricky stole the show at the American TV awards with a series of quips. Here the funnyman brandishes the 2007 best comedy actor award - which his American 'Office' colleague Steve Carrell picked up in his absence - though Ricky joked it had been "stolen" from him
Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey show off their Emmys for 30 Rock, the off-the-wall comedy that goes behind the scenes of a successful TV show
The cast members of period ad industry satire Mad Men were also winners in the drama category
22 SEPTEMBER 2008
Ricky's show Extras: The Extra Special Series Finale lost out on the six awards it was up for - a disappointment he turned into a lengthy joke.
Pretending to be a sore loser, the comedian quipped that he planned to retrieve an award that was "stolen" from him last year by Steve Carrell.
Steve, the American star of the US version of The Office, which the Brit co-created, collected his pal Ricky's 2007 best comedy actor Emmy in his absence.
"I made you what you are and I get nothing back," he deadpanned, feigning menace as he approached his friend in the front row. "Give it me. I'll tickle you. Give me the Emmy."
Apart from 20 Rock the evening's other big winner was Mad Men, a Sixties-set show about the US ad industry, which won in the drama category.
Meanwhile, flying the flag for Britain were Tom Wilkinson and Dame Eileen Atkins, picking up best supporting actor awards for their roles in the period dramas John Adams and Cranford.