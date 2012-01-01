Angelina wows in first public appearance since giving birth



Putting paid to speculation she was going through a challenging time, actress Angelina Jolie looked as beautiful as ever as she visited a New York restaurant on Friday.



In the Big Apple for the premiere her new flick Changeling, the mum-of-six cut a trim figure in a striking silver trenchcoat and black knee-length boots. The gorgeous Tomb Raider star was dining with the film's director Clint Eastwood and co-star Amy Ryan at Il Buco.



Angelina's performace as a mum searching for her son is already being tipped as Oscar worthy.



Recent weeks have seen speculation running rife over the health of the 32-year-old, who was making her first public appearance since the birth of twins Knox and Vivienne two months ago. Amongst reports that she was suffering from post-natal depression, the actress and her partner, Brad Pitt, 44, had to issue a statement denying stories that they were splitting up.



After staying in Europe for the birth, the family are now back in the US while Angelina promotes the new film.