Angelina and Brad share intimate breast-feeding pics with the world



Smiling warmly at the camera, Angelina Jolie looks the picture of motherhood as she breast feeds one of her newborn twins. The intimate moment was captured on film by Brad Pitt as the pair adjusted to life as parents to six at their French chateau following the July birth of new arrivals Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon.



In the elegant monochrome shot, which appears on the current cover of American style bible W, the presence of one of her children is revealed by the tiny fingers which can be seen at the opening of the actress' blouse. It is just one of many touching pictures Brad took in August.



Angelina pays tribute to her partner in the accompanying interview, saying thanks to him she feels more comfortable than ever in her own skin. "I'm with a man who's evolved enough to look at my body and see it as more beautiful, because of the journey it has taken and what it has created," she reveals.



The 33-year-old actress also says seeing Brad with adopted children Maddox and Zahara changed her resolve never to have biological children. "I just looked at him and loved him and just felt open to (getting pregnant)," she says. "I suddenly wanted to. It's one of those things you can't explain."