Demi's girl Tallulah shows how close she's grown to stepdad Ashton



It's easy to see how Ashton Kutcher got dubbed MOD My Other Dad by Demi Moore's children. The What Happens In Vegas actor, who escorted his wife and her teenage daughter Tallulah Belle to a movie gathering on Tuesday, has always come across as fitting right in with his wife's girls.



And the affection between the actor - who's been married to Demi for three years - and his 14-year-old stepdaughter was clear for all to see as they paused at one point, heads almost touching, to share a private word.



The trio were promoting Streak, a short film which Demi contributed to a glossy magazine project promoting female directors.



The production, which marks her directorial debut, follows a university student who learns to accept herself after committing one act of bravery. The mother of three cast Tallulah's sister Rumer in the lead role - a move that brought them closer together.



"The great thing is I'm seeing her mature and operate as a complete professional," said the proud mum. "And it's giving us another opportunity to connect in a different way."