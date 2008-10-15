Demi's girl Tallulah shows how close she's grown to stepdad Ashton



It's easy to see how Ashton Kutcher got dubbed MOD – My Other Dad – by Demi Moore's children. The What Happens In Vegas actor, who escorted his wife and her teenage daughter Tallulah Belle to a movie gathering on Tuesday, has always come across as fitting right in with his wife's girls.



And the affection between the actor - who's been married to Demi for three years - and his 14-year-old stepdaughter was clear for all to see as they paused at one point, heads almost touching, to share a private word.



The trio were promoting Streak, a short film which Demi contributed to a glossy magazine project promoting female directors.



The production, which marks her directorial debut, follows a university student who learns to accept herself after committing one act of bravery. The mother of three cast Tallulah's sister Rumer in the lead role - a move that brought them closer together.



"The great thing is I'm seeing her mature and operate as a complete professional," said the proud mum. "And it's giving us another opportunity to connect in a different way."