Three years after marrying her mother Demi, Ashton is very much at home with his role as Tallulah's stepfather
The couple took the blossoming teen with them to a screening of Demi's directorial debut
15 OCTOBER 2008
It's easy to see how Ashton Kutcher got dubbed MOD – My Other Dad – by Demi Moore's children. The What Happens In Vegas actor, who escorted his wife and her teenage daughter Tallulah Belle to a movie gathering on Tuesday, has always come across as fitting right in with his wife's girls.
And the affection between the actor - who's been married to Demi for three years - and his 14-year-old stepdaughter was clear for all to see as they paused at one point, heads almost touching, to share a private word.
The trio were promoting Streak, a short film which Demi contributed to a glossy magazine project promoting female directors.
The production, which marks her directorial debut, follows a university student who learns to accept herself after committing one act of bravery. The mother of three cast Tallulah's sister Rumer in the lead role - a move that brought them closer together.
"The great thing is I'm seeing her mature and operate as a complete professional," said the proud mum. "And it's giving us another opportunity to connect in a different way."