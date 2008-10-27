It was a family day out for the Tinseltown couple and their children Jayden James (left) and Willow as they attended a screening of mum's animated comedy
Singer Toni Braxton was among those stepping out on the special green carpet in LA
While not all of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's big screen projects are suitable for their children, this was certainly one for the kids. The Hollywood power couple enjoyed a family day out with their seven-year-old daughter Willow and son Jayden James, ten, at the LA premiere of Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.
Jada voices one of the characters in the animated tale, the follow up to the hugely-successful first film of 2005. In the new movie, the original cast of zoo animals - including Jada's Gloria the hippo, Marty the zebra, portrayed by Chris Rock, and Sacha Baron Cohen's lemur King Julien - try to escape Madagascar in an aeroplane, but crash land in the plains of Africa.
Among the first to see the animal adventure was Dancing With The Stars contestant, singer Toni Braxton. Also on the special green carpet were David Schwimmer and Ben Stiller - both of whose vocal talents feature in the film.