Tilda and Sean honoured by BAFTA's Hollywood branch

7 NOVEMBER 2008
While UK stars were out in force at this year's LA BAFTA Britannia Awards, the night belonged to one in particular - Michael Clayton star Tilda Swinton. The flame-haired actress capped an incredible year - in which she picked up her first Oscar - by receiving the ceremony's prestigious British Artist of the Year award.
The other notable recipient of the ceremony was Tinseltown icon Sean Penn, who was presented with a career trophy while high profile guests including Ben Affleck and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson looked on.
Heading up presenting duty on the night were Hugh Laurie and The Riches star Eddie Izzard, whose profile has rocketed in the States over the past year. Birmingham lass-turned-LA-resident Cat Deeley - a vision in vibrant red - was also among the notable Brits on hand.
Meanwhile, providing musical entertainment at the bash was Gwen Stefani's London-born other half, former Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale.