Keanu splashes out £1,200 on curry in Hollywood hunk-packed London



While curry is less popular in his native America than in Britain, Lebanon-born star Keanu Reeves clearly has a taste for the Asian cuisine, splashing out a whopping £1,200 to treat five pals, plus his bodyguards, to a meal at a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant.



In the capital to promote his latest movie The Day The Earth Stood Still, which goes on general release in the UK on December 12, the Canada-raised star tucked in at London's Tamarind restaurant in Mayfair.



And it seems you can barely step out in London at the moment without bumping into a famous face. George Clooney and Matt Damon are also in town, turning heads on a series of outings in the West End.



On Wednesday the Ocean's Eleven duo, along with Matt's Argentine wife Luciana, were in Mayfair, too, joining Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber for supper at Nobu.



While new parents Matt and Luciana turned in early, George decided to make an evening of it heading to a nearby club, where - declining the offer of a VIP table - he stood at the bar with his friends.