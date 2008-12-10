Kiefer and dad Donald closer than ever at Hollywood star ceremony



Their body language said it all. Smiling and perched jokingly on his father's lap, Kiefer Sutherland was clearly thrilled to be able to share the presentation ceremony for his Hollywood Star Of Fame with dad Donald. And it couldn't have been more obvious that these days the 24 actor and his Dirty Sexy Money star parent share a warm and affectionate relationship.



It hasn't always been so, however. Until recently the pair were rarely seen in each other's company. The younger actor's desire to distance himself from his father in order to make his own name for himself and Donald's naturally aloof nature were credited with contributing to strained relations between the pair.



After three decades Donald - who divorced Kiefer's mother, Canadian actress Shirley Douglas, in 1970 - and his son enjoyed a rapprochement following the 73-year-old's support of his son after Keifer's arrest and detention last year.



Judging by the warm hugs they shared at the Hollywood Boulevard ceremony, though, that's all water under the bridge. And, speaking at the ceremony, Donald paid tribute to his 41-year-old son describing how he watched him grow into an "astonishingly good" actor.