Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner keep St. Patrick's Day in the family

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who is of Irish descent, will know that St. Patrick's Day has inspired more than a few raucous parties.



But the A-list parents made the holiday more child-proof this year as they celebrated with their kids in the park.



Jennifer, 40, gave a nod to the date with bright green trousers and striped green scarf. The festive mum looked the part as she doted on toddler son Samuel and his elder sisters Violet and Seraphina Rose.

Dad Ben, 40, also took part in the fun – albeit in a more sombre outfit. The actor is the toast of Hollywood after his film Argo dominated awards season. But now it seems Ben is back in his favourite role as father and husband.



Ben and Jennifer are two of the most hands-on parents in the Tinseltown.



When they're not promoting their respective projects, they are often seen chaperoning their three children to after school activities, treating them to ice cream or simply taking trips around the streets of Los Angeles, which was the case on St. Patrick's Day.

Mariah Carey and her family were also marking the date. The songstress and her husband Nick Cannon, both in fancy dress, snapped their twins Monroe y Moroccan in some cute head gear.



The duo, who turn two in April, posed for their famous mum's Twitter pic, which she shared with the caption: "Roc & Roe celebrate the day".



Mariah's children looked adorable with their emerald bowler hats, but the diva stole the show with her "Queen of the green" headdress.

