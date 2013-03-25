Say HELLO! to Charlotte Casiraghi's new man Gad Elmaleh with these five facts

He is already a household name in his native France, and now Gad Elmaleh has shot to international attention as Charlotte Casiraghi's love interest.



It's thought the rugged thespian, 41, first caught the eye of Monaco's beautiful young royal, 26, last year and since then their relationship has gone from strength-to-strength with transatlantic visits and most recently a high-profile outing at Monaco's glittering Rose Ball.





But who is the charming actor who has captured Charlotte's heart? Here's five facts you should know about the handsome star:



- He's a very funny man. Gad has been touted as "the Ben Stiller of France" and "the Jerry Seinfeld of French comedy", and is arguably the country's biggest and best-loved comedic star.



- He has appeared in some big blockbusters including Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris and The Adventures of Tintin.



- As well as his comedic talents, he has a flair for languages. Gad can speak Moroccan Arabic, Hebrew, French and English.



- He has a son, Noé, from his previous relationship with French actress Anne Brochet, who he lived with from 1998 to 2002.



- A life in drama wasn't always on the cards. Born in Casablanca (his father was a mime artist), the actor moved to Montreal for four years in 1988, during which time he spent 12 months studying political science. He also spent time honing his talent, writing funny stories and skits and performing them in nightclubs before moving back to Paris to study drama.