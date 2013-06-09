Shadow dancers Attraction are crowned the winners of Britain's Got Talent 2013

Hungarian shadow dancers Attraction were crowned the winners of Britain's Got Talent 2013 during Saturday night's show. The dancers took 27 per cent of the vote ahead of runner up Jack Carroll, who got 20 per cent.



"Well done Attraction," tweeted David Walliams. "Very worthy winners. What they do is truly magical... #BGT".



SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO OF ATTRACTION WINNING



Diabled comedian Jack, 14, kept up his sense of humour despite not winning the chance to perform for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.



"Runner up?" said Jack who suffers from cerebral palsy. "A little bit insensitive is it not?"









Earlier in the week, HELLO! Online blogger Una Healy from The Saturdays tipped the group to win.



"I really loved Attraction, it made me cry watching it," said the singer. "I have never seen anything like it before and I think that is what makes it so special.



"I think it is incredible, I just don’t know they manage to create such a complex story with their bodies. I think they’ve got a good chance of winning – they're a definite favourite with lots of people."



In a twist of events, during the episode viewers also saw David's fellow judge Simon Cowell pelted with eggs as one of the show's former contestants, Natalie Holt.



Natalie, 30, who is a member of Welsh singing contestants, Richard and Adam Johnson's backing group, came to the front of the stage during their performance and threw several eggs at the judges before being escorted off by the show's security.



"I want to apologise to Richard and Adam for overshadowing their performance," said Natalie in a statement. "I've never done anything like this before and in hindsight I have realised it was a silly thing to do.