Disney's Frozen tops the animation charts

Disney’s Oscar-winning film Frozen has topped the animation charts, overtaking Toy Story 3.



The film topped the UK charts back in December on its release.



Starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell voicing the characters, Frozen has reached $1 billion worldwide, with Disney confirming North American sales of $398.4 million and international sales of $674 million.





Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell



Inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s The Snow Queen, Frozen follows Anna, a princess who sets off to find her estranged sister, Elsa, whose ability to turn anything she touches to ice has trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter.



Toy Story 3, which is also a Disney picture had previously topped the chart. The Lion King has now been pushed down to number three, and Despicable Me 2 into number four.



Frozen won Best Animation and Best Original Song at this year’s Oscar ceremony but the celebrations were overshadowed by John Travolta’s flub as he introduced Idina to the stage.



The Tony award winning actress was set to come on stage to sing the Oscar winning hit Let It Go but the Grease actor mangled her name, introducing her as Adele Dazeem.



In a statement later issued, John said, "I've been beating myself up all day. Then I thought, 'what would Idina Menzel say?' She's say, 'let it go, let it go'.



"Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night”, he added.



But the songwriters weren’t as relaxed about his mistake, as Kristen Anderson-Lopez said: "My heart just sank. I just grabbed [my husband]'s hand.”





Denise Van Outen picks up her copy of Frozen



The film was released on DVD today across the country and for the special release, one Sainsbury’s decided to sell the film from a very different part of the store.



The freezing temperatures of the freezer departmentwere where shoppers could pick up their copy of the hit film from Wandsworth Sainsburys in London.

