Michelle Keegan's Corrie grand finale includes a stuntwoman: how will it all end?

The countdown is on for Michelle Keegan 's Coronation Street grand finale, and the gorgeous brunette, who plays Tina McIntyre on the popular ITV soap, has revealed key details exclusively on herWriting in this week's blog post , the 26-year-old talks about the lead-up to the end."This week has been a busy one so far... it's my final fortnight on Corrie now and I spent all last week doing night scenes, most of which were outside and it was verrrrrrry collllld," writes the actress.

VIEW GALLERY

"I can't give anything away that will spoil the story of Tina's final weeks on the cobbles," she adds, before giving readers a clue about the final scenes of her character, "but I did have my own stunt woman!" Michelle's vital clue has got us thinking about the dangerous scenario that will have us on the edge of our seats.One person knows though. Michelle's fiancé Mark Wright was there when she was filming her final scenes for the show.

VIEW GALLERY

"Watching my baby @michkeegan shoot her final scenes tonight. So proud, such a truly talented girl. #smiling #proud #love" tweeted loved-up Mark.Michelle, who has played Tina for six years, will have her character killed off in order for her to leave the soap."1 week today..." she tweeted on Thursday.Vote how you think Tina will be killed off. Leave a comment if you have your own theory.