Evan Rachel Wood being sued for $30million by producers of 10 Things I Hate About Life
Producers of the movie - a sequel to 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You - claim that Evan, 26, refused to return to work in November 2013.
This was the month they resumed filming after production on the new movie had been shut down for 11 months.
Evan Rachel Wood is being sued for a whopping $30million
A representative for Evan has called the lawsuit, which claims for legal fees and damage on top of the $30million, "preposterous" and "a bullying tactic from financially troubled producers".
"The production shut down in February 2013 when the producers ran out of money," a spokesperson told Deadline magazine.
Rachel Evan Wood allegedly backed out of the film 10 Things I Hate About Life
"Even after that, Evan agreed to resume production in Nov. 2013 by which time the producers said they would have cleared up their issues."
"Enough is enough. The producers, not Evan, have breached contract," concluded the statement.
Evan has also hit headlines for troubles in her personal life recently - she split from her husband, Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell, with whom she has a ten-month-old son.
The pair announced they had called time on their two-year marriage at the end of May.
The actress recently split from British Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell
"Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell have decided to separate," said a representative for the couple.
"They both love and respect one another and will of course remain committed to co-parenting their son. This is a mutual decision and the two remain close friends."
British star Jamie and US-born Evan first met in 2004 when they starred in a music video for rock band Green Day.
They later split but reunited in 2011 before confirming the following year on Twitter they had indeed become husband and wife.