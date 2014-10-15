The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode two

After an exciting start to the series, which saw Chiles Cartwright become the first casualty of the boardroom, The Apprentice will return on Wednesday as the candidates prepare for their second task.



Ahead of the episode, HELLO! Online takes a sneak peek at what’s in store for the 19 remaining hopefuls…





The Apprentice: Team Tenacity get to work



The Task - wearable technology



Lord Sugar summons the candidates to Imperial College London to reveal the details of the second task – design a piece of wearable technology.



The two teams – girls vs boys – must combine fashion with cutting-edge gadgets before creating prototypes and presenting their products to retailers.



Before they can get started, it's back to the drawing board for the girls, who have been instructed to think up a new team name, after their first choice, Team Decadence, was rejected by Lord Sugar. After discussion, it's Jemma Bird, 26, who comes up with their new moniker, Team Tenacity.



The teams then get designing; Team Tenacity coming up with a hi-tech jacket, and Team Summit a jumper with a built-in camera. Half of the candidates focus on fashion, while the rest tackle the technology side of things.



Come sales day, they are faced with some of the country's biggest retailers – but it's touch and go as to whether one team will have a product to present at all, and a slip of the tongue threatens to tear one pitch apart.

Team Summit design their hi-tech jumper



Top moments of episode two



- Although Lord Sugar suggests that marketing manager Robert Goodwin should be PM on account of his fashion experience, he declines saying that he doesn't see wearable technology as luxury fashion, his area of expertise.



- Team Tenacity's temperature-regulating, phone-charging jacket not arriving in time because of the complexity of the design.



- The girls discussing whether solar panels will still work under a layer of material.



- Steven Ugoalah trying to get around the sideways video feed from their jumper, by turning the laptop on its side in a pitch.

The boys pitch their product



Best quotes from episode two



Nick Hewer on the boys: "In terms of chaos, over ten years, this one is creeping very near the top."



Daniel Lassman's overly honest pitch on Team Summit's hi-tech jumper: "You wouldn't go in a public place with it. No, you wouldn't go out and about…"



Ella Jade Bitton's promise that Team Tenacity's jacket can help people find love: "We can switch on a few lights, and help you attract someone that you like."



Robert Goodwin getting philosophical in his pitch to John Lewis: "Our argument is, privacy is history."