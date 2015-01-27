Fantastic Four teaser trailer see Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan's lives changed forever

It's one of our top 15 films for 2015 and now we finally have our first look at Jamie Bell, Michael B. Jordan, and co in Fantastic Four. Based on the Marvel series of comic books, this first teaser trailer makes it clear that audiences can expect a contemporary makeover for Marvel's longest-running superhero team.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

CLICK ON PICTURES FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan in Fantastic Four

Miles Teller and House of Cards Kate Mara join British actor Jamie and Michael in this 90-second long trailer, which sees the four youngsters take part in a new experiment. After teleporting to a dangerous universe, they find themselves transformed in physical ways beyond their imagination.

A retelling of the stories which were first seen on the big screen in the mid-2000, starring Ioan Gruffud and Chris Evans, this is a clear origins story, and director Josh Trank, who made sci-fi cool again with 2012's Chronicle, is working with some of Hollywood's best up and coming actors.

VIEW GALLERY

Kate Mara and Miles Teller also star in the new film, out in August

Miles, taking on the role of Mr. Fantastic, is currently in cinemas in the Oscar-nominated Whiplash, as a drum student under enormous pressure from his teacher, and recently found himself nominated as one of BAFTA's Rising Stars.

Michael, as the Human Torch, is also no stranger to critical acclaim, starring in The Wire and Friday Night Lights on the small screen and the Sundance and Cannes Film Festival smash hit Fruitvale Station.

Kate currently stars in House of Cards, which has won four Emmys over the last two years, and will take on Invisible Woman, while Jamie, who broke out as a young boy in Billy Elliot, recently starred in Scottish drama Filth and will play The Thing.

Fantastic Four is out in cinemas on August 6th 2015.