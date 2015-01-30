Piers Linney announces exit from Dragons' Den

Piers Linney has quit Dragons' Den. The Stoke-born technology guru has announced that he will leave the show after its current series ends in order to pursue his other interests.



Following in the footsteps of fellow Dragon Duncan Bannatyne, who will also leave the show when the 12th series is over, 43-year-old Piers will now focus on his family and his other businesses.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Piers is leaving the show to focus on his other businesses and his family





"After hearing over 200 pitches and made nine deals, I have had a fantastic experience on Dragons' Den," he said in a statement. "I'd feel honoured to have had the opportunity to contribute to such an iconic and long-running TV show and to have been the first Dragon with Afro-Caribbean heritage.



"I've really enjoyed it," he added. "It has been a great experience and a pleasure to share with millions of viewers the growing importance of digital innovation and how the technology and creative sectors are making their profound marks on the evolving landscape of British business."

VIEW GALLERY

Ducan Bannatyne, Kelly Hoppen and Piers have all announced their departure from the show





Piers, who appeared in Channel 4's The Secret Millionaire in 2011, went on to say, that the time had come for him to focus on other project as well as his wife of 11 years Tara Bishop and their two children Tiger and Electra.



"It is now the right time for me to move on," he said, "Although entrepreneurship and diversity are two of my greatest passions so I will continue to focus my energies on supporting both. I've got many more things I want to do in life that I plan to do - and I've got family as well so time is at a premium."

VIEW GALLERY

Left to right: Kelly Hoppen, Duncan Bannatyne, Peter Jones, Piers Linney and Debra Meaden





Piers's exit comes a week after Kelly Hoppen announced that she was also leaving the show – leaving Peter Jones the only remaining investor from the programme's original line-up.



Interior designer Kelly, who joined the show alongside Piers, said that her busy work schedule left her no time to commit to filming the programme but said she had "thoroughly enjoyed" her time as a Dragon.



Dragons' Den continues on BBC Two on Sunday evenings at 9pm.