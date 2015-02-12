Amy Pascal says Angelina Jolie 'didn't care' about leaked email comments

Amy Pascal has said Angelina Jolie wasn't bothered by comments made about her during the Sony email hacking scandal. Speaking for the first time since leaving her role as Sony co-chairman last week, Amy said Angelina understands the cut-throat nature of the film industry.



"Angie didn't care," Amy said during a speech at the Women in the World conference in San Francisco. "Everybody understood because we all live in this weird thing called Hollywood.



"If we all actually were nice, it wouldn't work," she added.

Amy Pascal and Angelina Jolie attended an event together shortly after the emails were leaked





Amy also spoke about how she felt upon discovering that Sony's emails had been hacked.



"People were really scared," she said. "But nagging in the back of my mind, I kept calling [IT] and being like, 'They don't have our emails, tell me they don't have our emails'. But then they did. That was a bad moment. And you know what you write in emails.



"There was this horrible moment when I realised there was absolutely nothing I could do about whether I'd hurt people, whether I'd betrayed people," she said. "I couldn't protect anyone. It was horrible because that's how I did my job."

Angelina and Amy in 2011





Amy found herself in the spotlight in December when emails from the production company were leaked online – including some that didn't speak too favourably of Angelina.



Angelina became the subject of an argument between Amy and her fellow Sony executive Scott Rudin because she objected to director David Fincher directing the film Jobs instead of her version of Cleopatra.



According to the emails, however, Scott was intent on having David Fincher as director for the Apple biopic, prompting him to express his annoyance at Angelina in an explosive email exchange with Amy.



Just two days after the leak, Angelina and Amy both attended The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Power 100 Breakfast, where they were snapped having an awkward conversation.

Amy with Scott Rudin





Amy and Scott quickly apologised for their "insensitive words".



In a statement released to NBC, Scott said: "Private emails between friends and colleagues written in haste and without much thought or sensitivity, even when the content of them is meant to be in jest, can result in offense where none was intended.



"I made a series of remarks that were meant only to be funny, but in the cold light of day, they are in fact thoughtless and insensitive – and not funny at all. To anybody I've offended, I'm profoundly and deeply sorry, and I regret and apologise for any injury they might have caused."