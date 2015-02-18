Oscars 2015: Neil Patrick Harris tells Ellen DeGeneres how he'll top her infamous selfie

Neil Patrick Harris is preparing for the biggest night in his career as the host of the Oscars, and has confided in last year's host, Ellen DeGeneres, about his nerves ahead of the awards. The 41-year-old admitted that he's been "having nightmares" about the infamous selfie Ellen took in 2014, and questioned how he will top it on Sunday.

"How do you beat the selfie that broke the internet?" he asked.

Ellen told him that her selfie, which famously included stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, was just luck that only worked because others followed her lead.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Neil Patrick Harris talked to Ellen DeGeneres about his Oscar preparations

"You can't plan that. I hoped that it would happen. I hoped people would jump in," Ellen said. "So all you have to do is have a nugget of a good idea, and if everybody's on board and they're playing, whatever your idea is, they're with you. That just was such a perfect fluke that happened and I was so lucky."

The How I Met Your Mother star said he would try to rise to the challenge: "Selfie's into my brain. So I'm gonna try to do something better, I think."

"You can paint them," Ellen joked.

Selfie aside, the first time Oscars host said he has been working closely with writers to prepare for Sunday.

VIEW GALLERY

Neil Patrick Harris said he wants to top Ellen's Oscar selfie

"It's a tricky process with the content," he said. "I'm finding good jokes that we had that are funny and strong, then I'll watch a late-night talk show and they'll say the same joke… the Grammys, Saturday Night Live… I just want everyone to stop talking until Monday!"

Neil previously revealed that he has been practicing his material at home on his husband David Burtka, telling People magazine: "He is a tough critic. But his notes and ideas are uniformly excellent. Many will be implemented on the 22nd."

The 78th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 22 February.

HELLO! Online will be providing live coverage throughout the night.

Follow @hellomag on Twitter for the latest news.