EastEnders actress Jo Joyner 'gutted' at fluffing lines in live episode

Actress Jo Joyner, who reprised her role on EastEnders after almost two years away from the BBC One soap, has revealed her disappointment at her mistaken lines during the live episode aired on Wednesday evening.



Jo, who played Tanya Branning in the show until 2013, asked character Jane Beale: "How's Adam?" in conversation, using actor Adam Woodyatt's real name as opposed to his stage name Ian Beale, Jane's on-screen husband.

Actress Jo Joyner made a mistake in her lines on a live episode of EastEnders

The star made the mistake during her very first moments on camera, having made a fleeting return to Albert Square in aid of the show's 30th anniversary celebrations.



Moments after the episode concluded the actress looked on the bright side by pointing out to fans that her mistake proved that the show was live.



She tweeted: "You never answered me @LauriebrettX how is @AdamWoodyatt ?... #leastyouknowitslive #gutted", after which she was inundated with support from viewers.

This week sees a run of live shows to celebrate the soap's 30th anniversary celebrations

Jo's faux pas comes after Tuesday's episode saw Twitter go aflutter with confusion over a line delivered by actor Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning.



Delivering a bombshell to daughter Abi regarding Lauren uncovering the truth about Lucy Beale's killer, he said: "She knows you killed Lucy."



However, some viewers couldn't work out whether he had said "you" or "who", with a heated debate breaking out on social media.



Viewers waiting with baited breath to find out the identity of Lucy Beale's murderer will be relieved when the big reveal finally takes place on the next episode, to be aired on Thursday evening.



The full week of live episodes marks the soap's 30th anniversary celebrations.