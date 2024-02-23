EastEnders and James Bond star Pamela Salem dies – tributes pour in

EastEnders and James Bond actress Pamela Salem has died aged 80.

The star was perhaps best known for playing Miss Moneypenny alongside Sean Connery in the 007 film, Never Say Never Again.

The sad news was announced by production firm Big Finish in a statement that read: "We are utterly heartbroken to confirm the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pamela Salem."

Tributes poured in on social media following the announcement, with many fans expressing their sadness. One person wrote: "How sad. Wonderful actor, effortlessly classy and forever young," while another added: "One of the greats in everything she appeared in - a great loss and our condolences to family and friends."

Pamela was born in India in 1944 and later moved to Germany, where she studied at the University of Heidelberg, before eventually training at the Central School of Drama.

© Phillip Jackson/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Pamela starred alongside Sean Connery in Never Say Never Again

After starting repertory theatre in Chesterfield and York, she went on to enjoy a long and successful career on stage and in TV and film.

A move to Los Angeles in the 1990s, then Miami, led to a number of roles in major US dramas, including ER and The West Wing. She also embarked on a career as a co-writer and also began producing radio and theatre productions alongside her husband Michael O'Hagan.

As well as her James Bond role, Pamela is known for her appearances in Doctor Who and EastEnders.

David Richardson, who produced all of Pamela Salem’s work at Big Finish, shared a tribute on the company's website that read: "Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her. Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare, and appear at the studio armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs and often presents. She was a very gentle person – always interested in everyone, from her co-stars to the production team to the guest actors and visitors.

© Peter Stuart/Shutterstock Pamela pictured in 1984

"She talked with joy about her home on Miami Beach, waking up to warmth and waves, and she knew all about our lives and families and life stories. When Miami was hit by a terrible storm a few years ago, and residents were evacuated to public shelters, the tight knit Counter-Measures team in the UK sat waiting nervously to hear how Pam was doing – and the moment she hit safety she was in touch.

"We were separated by thousands of miles and yet she always felt close – even if we might go for months without corresponding. There was an open and often offered invite to go to Miami and stay with her, but I don’t enjoy international travel anymore so didn’t take up the offer – something I regret."

After recounting some of her TV and film credits, he went on to remember their "many happy days together" before adding: "I feel very lucky to have had her in my life."