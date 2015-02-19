Oscars 2015: Preparations underway for the 78th Academy Awards

With just 72 hours to go until the Oscars, staff are busy making final preparations to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre ahead of the arrival of film's biggest stars. The incredible 500 foot long red carpet has been rolled out, and tiered seating is being put into place for the lucky fans who will be hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite A-Listers on Sunday.

Behind-the-scenes staff have been working around the clock to ensure everything goes perfectly. With hundreds of millions of viewers tuning in around the globe, the Academy will want to ensure there is not a thing out of place for what is arguably the biggest night in film.

The red carpet is being rolled out ahead of the Oscars

As the highly-anticipated day draws closer, teams of workers have also been putting the larger-than-life Oscars statuettes into place along the red carpet. Each iconic seven foot statue received a final spray of gold paint before being stood up outside the theatre.

The Academy has also been giving a glimpse of their final preparations for the Oscars on Instagram, including a snapshot from high above the red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard.

The seven foot Oscars statuettes received a final spray of gold paint

Sunday night's Oscars will be hosted by How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris. The 41-year-old has been talking about his preparation for the awards, and told last year's host Ellen DeGeneres that he has been "having nightmares" about the infamous selfie she took in 2014.

"How do you beat the selfie that broke the internet?" he asked.

The actor said he has been practicing his material at home on his husband David Burtka, telling People magazine: "He is a tough critic. But his notes and ideas are uniformly excellent. Many will be implemented on the 22nd."

The Oscars will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre

The 78th Annual Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 22 February.

