Eddie Redmayne returns home after his Oscars success

An elated Eddie Redmayne flew home to London on Monday, just hours after his Oscars success. The 33-year-old was clearly still overjoyed at picking up the Best Leading Actor award, and held hands with his wife Hannah Bagshawe upon their arrival at Los Angeles airport.

The star was dressed down in a black pea coat and chinos, while Hannah was similarly casual in skinny jeans and a leather jacket. Both Eddie and Hannah shielded their eyes with dark sunglasses – no doubt they were feeling tired after celebrating Eddie's win at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe flew home following the Oscars

Less than 24 hours earlier, an emotional Eddie scooped the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the Oscars. The actor was clearly overwhelmed at the win and at first struggled to get his words out as he accepted the award. Eddie dedicated the prestigious award to the Hawking family and paid special tribute to his loved ones, in particular his tearful wife.

"Thank you to Hannah, my wife. I love you – we have a new fella coming to share our apartment," he said.

Following his win, Eddie received a congratulatory message from Professor Stephen Hawking, who he portrayed in The Theory of Everything.

"Congratulations to Eddie Redmayne for winning an #Oscar for playing me in The Theory of Everything movie. Well done Eddie, I'm very proud of you. –SH", Stephen wrote on his Facebook page.

The couple held hands as they arrived at Los Angeles Airport

Eddie's Oscars success rounds off an incredible awards season which saw him pick up the Best Actor award at the BAFTAs, the SAG awards and the Golden Globes. The star faces another chance of awards success at the 2015 Jameson Empire Film Awards, which are voted for purely by the British public.

The British actor won't be taking a break just yet - he is currently filming his new movie The Danish Girl – but plans to take his wife Hannah on a belated honeymoon once the film is finished.

Other stars leaving Los Angeles on Monday following the Academy Awards were Ethan Hawke, Marion Cotillard and Orlando Bloom.