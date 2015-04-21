Full House sequel confirmed for Netflix

It's a great day for Full House fans. The show will be making a comeback in the form of a sequel, Fuller House, which will be aired on Netflix.

Former star of the popular family sitcom John Stamos confirmed the exciting news on Monday, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The revival will be made up of 13 episodes and is expected to hit TV screens next year.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, confirmed the Full House revival

John, who has an ownership stake in the show, will act as a producer and is also said to reprise his role of Uncle Jesse in guest appearances.

Other main characters who are set to return include Candace Cameron-Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, Jodie Sweetin, who played her younger sister Stephanie, and Andrea Barber, Stephanie's best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

Talks are also currently in place with original cast members Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin.

The American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin focused around the story of widowed father Danny Tanner, who enlists his best friend and his brother-in-law to help raise his three daughters.

VIEW GALLERY

It is not yet known whether Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will return for the sequel

The new show will continue to follow the Tanner family's adventures, but begin with D.J. pregnant – hence the title of the sequel – and recently widowed, living in San Francisco. Stephanie and Kimmy move in to help D.J. take care of her two boys, while she prepares to give birth to her next child.

In a joint statement, executive producers Robert L. Boyett, Thomas L. Miller, and Jeff Franklin said: "The continued support of Full House fans of all ages for the last 28 years has been astounding. It is an honour and a thrill to catch up with these beloved characters and explore their lives today.

"The love you saw on the show was real. The cast has remained a loving family off screen all these years. We are as excited as our fans to finally bring Full House back to life."

Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, added that the streaming service were "thrilled" to introduce Fuller House to existing fans, as well as entice a new generation of viewers.