Paddy McGuinness lands guest role in Coronation Street

Paddy McGuinness is the latest star to land a guest role on the cobbles of Coronation Street. The 41-year-old will star in six episodes of the ITV soap in August.

The comedian will play wilderness survival enthusiast Dougie Ryan, who meets up with the Dobbs and Tinker families on a camping holiday. Paddy's character will lend a touch of comedy to the show by putting Kirk, Beth, Craig, Chesney, Sinead, Tyrone and Fiz through their paces, along with his teenage daughter Caitlin.

Paddy said: "Being asked to appear in Coronation Street was a very special moment for me. I remember Peter (Kay) telling me how much he enjoyed his guest spot on the show and I can't wait to get started.

Paddy McGuinness will play a wilderness survival enthusiast in Coronation Street

"An iconic and much loved show not just in the UK but around the world. The character I'll be playing is very funny and I'm sure the Corrie fans will love him."

Meanwhile Coronation Street producer Stuart Blackburn said: "It's an absolute delight to be working with Paddy who is a talented actor with a flair for comedy that will ensure he fits right in with the Corrie cast."

Paddy will start filming in May, and the episodes will be aired in August. Another star recently confirmed to take on a guest role in the soap is Sarah Harding. The former Girls Aloud singer will play a "feisty character" who plans to make life difficult for troublemaker Tracy Barlow.

Quick dressing room/bathroom pic before the show. Roll on Corrie! pic.twitter.com/XBWJDMYc3V — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 29, 2015

The announcement follows the news that Hayley Tamaddon is set to make a "dramatic exit" from the soap in September. The actress, who has played character Andrea Beckett since 2013, will leave the show during a live episode for ITV's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Confirming the news, Hayley said: "I came into Corrie for three months and have stayed for two years! I will be so sad to leave, I have had the best two years of my life here, it really is one big family. Everyone looks out for each other and I've made some incredible friends."