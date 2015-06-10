The X Files: First behind-the-scenes picture of Mulder and Scully on the search for truth

Thirteen years after The X Files fans last saw Fox Mulder and Dana Scully on TV, Wednesday bought the first look at the pair back together again. The X Files official Twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes picture of David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson together, seated in the back of a car.

The picture shows the two on a camera screen, with David's character, Mulder, in civilian clothes, while Scully (played by Gillian) is smartly dressed in businesswear.



Fans couldn't hold back their excitement after the photo was revealed, with comments such as: "now I have tears" and "thank you for the sneaky peek".

It was nearly three months ago that Fox announced the cult Nineties TV show would return for a special one-off series.

Starring David and Gillian as Mulder and Scully, The X Files will see the pair reprise their roles as FBI Special Agents who were tasked with working on X Files – unresolved cases involving paranormal phenomena.





Agents Mulder and Scully were one of the best-known TV double acts of the Nineties



"I think of it as a 13-year commercial break," said Chris Carter, the award-winning creator of the supernatural show.

"The good news is the world has only gotten that much stranger, a perfect time to tell these six stories."#

During its run in the 1990s, the show was one of the highest rated shows on TV, and won five Golden Globes and 16 Emmy awards - including a Best Actress trophy for Gillian.



Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2014, Gillian discussed rumours of the show's return, saying: "The idea is to get the old gang back, have some fun and get a bit of closure for us and the audience."

The actress, who has seen critical acclaim in recent years for her work on BBC drama The Fall, also recently took to Twitter to tease fans.

Gillian shared a picture of her recently dyed hair, and simply captioning the tweet with two emojis - an alien face and a pair of lips.