Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals begin ahead of new series

Strictly Come Dancing may not return to our screens for another few weeks, but rehearsals have already begun for the highly anticipated new series. BBC shared a behind the scenes glimpse at the professional dancers beginning preparations for the show on Monday, much to the excitement of Strictly fans.

"The gang are back together with new pro-dancers @otlile_mabuse @Gleb_Savchenko & @pernicegiovann1#keeeeepdancing", they tweeted.

The image shows long-term stars of the show including Ola Jordan, Brendan Cole and newlyweds Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton posing alongside the new professional dancers joining them this year – Gleb Savchenko, Giovanni Pernice and Otlile Mabuse.

The dancing line-up was revealed in April, with the programme's executive producer Louise Rainbow saying she was "thrilled" with the professionals they had on board.

"Not only are some of the viewers' favourites returning, but we also have some exciting new dancers joining the Strictly family. I think it's safe to say that this year's Strictly will be as exciting and entertaining as always."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the BBC show

However it is still not known which celebrities will be participating in the 13th series of the show despite months of speculation. While newly married Peter Andre and Coronation Street stars Georgia May Foote and Antony Cotton are among the celebrities rumoured to be taking part, one famous face has already ruled herself out of the running to appear on the show.

Newsreader Fiona Bruce said that she turned down the opportunity to appear on the show because the dancing is "too formal" for her liking.

"The call has come many, many times. I've always said no. Not because I'm snotty about it but that structured formal dancing is so not me," she explained to The Telegraph. "I just want to get down on the dance floor."

Meanwhile Ola Jordan has one celebrity in mind for her ideal dance partner.

"I want a celebrity who can dance, someone to take me all the way to the final," she told the Sunday People. "Peter Andre, please!"