Strictly Come Dancing 2015: The Wanted's Jay McGuiness joins the line-up

The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness has been named as the tenth celebrity to compete in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The Glad You Came singer made the revelation during an appearance on Matt Edmonson's BBC Radio One show on Monday afternoon, and said he "can't wait" for the show to start.

"My family are such huge Strictly fans, I know I've made them very happy by taking part – I can't wait to get started," Jay revealed. "I love to dance but this is going to be so different from everything I have done before, I'm up for it!"

The news follows the announcement that professional boxer Anthony Ogogo had signed up for the entertainment show on Friday, with the 26-year-old saying he will be "trying my hardest" to make his mum proud.

Other celebrities confirmed to take part this year include Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, BBC weather girl Carol Kirkwood and actress Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter in EastEnders.

Peter Andre has also signed up to take part, admitting that he first asked for permission from his wife Emily MacDonagh before agreeing to compete.

Jay McGuiness is the tenth contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Proms presenter Katie Derham, former Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote, Ainsley Harriott and radio presenter Jeremy Vine are also taking part in the hugely popular series.

On Thursday it was revealed that singer Jess Glynn will be performing on the opening show next month. The Hold My Hand singer proudly announced the news to her 80,000 Twitter followers. "So excited to tell you guys! I'll be performing on the opening show of @bbcstrictly!!! I CAN'T WAIT!! 🎉🙈," she wrote.

The new series of Strictly kicks off with the launch show on Saturday 5 September, with the main series beginning later in the autumn.