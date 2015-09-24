Patrick Dempsey confirms role in Bridget Jones movie

After weeks of speculation that Patrick Dempsey is set to star in the new Bridget Jones movie, the actor has finally confirmed that he is indeed joining the cast. The former Grey's Anatomy star, who was known as McDreamy on the hospital drama, announced the news on Instagram.

Patrick shared a photo of himself outside Pinewood Studios and expressed his appreciation for his co-stars Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth.

"Nice to be working in England," wrote the American heart-throb. "Renee and Colin are an absolute joy to work with! A good couple of days rehearsing at Pinewood Studios. I really like it here!"

VIEW GALLERY

Patrick Dempsey's role has not yet been revealed, but fans are speculating he could play Bridget's new love interest

Patrick's role in the movie has not yet been revealed but fans are speculating that he could play a love rival to Colin Firth's character Mr Darcy.

The new romcom Bridget Jones's Baby is believed to focus around unlucky-in-love Bridget unexpectedly falling pregnant. The storyline will be based on columns written by creator Helen Fielding and not the author's latest novel Mad About The Boy, in which Bridget has a couple of children and her husband Mr Darcy has died.

Hugh Grant's character Daniel Cleaver will not reappear for the new instalment, but director Sharon Maguire will once again take the chair. Production is set to start at the beginning of October.

VIEW GALLERY

The actor said his co-stars are "an absolute joy to work with"

While Patrick, 49, has his hands full with this latest film project, his personal life has seen a setback in the past year. In January Patrick's estranged wife of 15 years, makeup artist Jillian Fink, filed for divorce.

The couple have three children together, a daughter Talula, 13, and eight-year-old twin sons Sullivan and Darby.

"It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage," read Patrick and Jillian's statement. "Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family's privacy at this very sensitive time."

This was Patrick's second marriage; he was previously wed to actress Rocky Parker, who passed away at the age of 74 last year.