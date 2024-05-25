Peter Andre's surprising new role after birth of sweet baby daughter

Peter Andre has confirmed his latest project: a part in an all-new Channel 5 drama!

The singer, 51, confirmed the news via Instagram stories, sharing a report by The Sun that revealed he will be flying to Cyprus next month to start filming the "gritty thriller", and it's clear he can't wait to get started.

© Instagram Peter poses with his newborn daughter Arabella

"Excited!" he added over the Story.

It comes after Peter recently added 'film actor' to his CV, taking a role in the upcoming thriller Bullet. A trailer, shared via his Instagram, shows Peter exchanging punches with an opponent.

WATCH: New trailer for Bullet

He told Capital Theatres: "Acting is something I studied as a kid and I love doing something that combines acting, singing and dancing.

"Back in the old days, if you wanted to be an actor you had to learn how to sing and dance and if you wanted to be a singer you also learned how to act and dance."

© Peter Andre Peter confirmed the news on Instagram

No doubt while this new part of his career begins, Peter will still find time for family life.

Peter is father to Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, from his previous marriage with model Katie Price.

© Getty Peter with his son Junior, daughter Princess and wife Emily (left) in 2022

He married Emily Macdonagh in 2015 and they share three beautiful children: Amelia, ten, Theo, seven and baby Arabella who was born on 2 April this year.

The couple met under unusual circumstances. Peter was due to play a gig when he was rushed to hospital with a kidney problem where he was treated by Emily's father, Ruaraidh McDonagh, who is a consultant urologist.

© Shutterstock Peter Andre and Emily Andre on Loose Women

Peter sweetly asked Ruaraidh's permission before taking Emily on a date.

He told RTÉ Radio 1: "I'm starting to get feelings for Emily. What am I going do here ? I thought if her father finds out he’s going to wish he did a different operation so I went and asked him. I said, 'Look before I say anything to Emily, I'm really sorry but I've got feelings for her. Are you OK with me asking her on a date?'

"He laughed and he said to me he felt there was a chemistry going on. He was great about it – and he remains one of my best friends. We're together all the time."