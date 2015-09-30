Downton Abbey spoiler: crew leave wedding order of service behind

A big behind-the-scenes slip-up might have just blown a surprise storyline in Downton Abbey. This week, a member of the public found a wedding order of service that had been left behind by the show's crew in a church in Bampton, Oxfordshire, where they had been filming. It included the name of the bride and groom, as well as the hymns, prayers and vows used in the service – although HELLO! Online is choosing not to identify who is walking down the aisle.



"The cast and crew of Downton have gone to great lengths to hide the storylines for the sixth and final series," a TV source told the Sun. "As it's the last one, there are going to be some absolutely massive plot lines. One of them is this wedding.

Downton Abbey crew have accidentally revealed an upcoming secret wedding - by leaving behind an order of service





"It seems a bit ridiculous that all those security measures could be put in place and then someone just leaves an order of service lying around for anyone to find."



Downton is currently two episodes into its final season, and fans have been told they can expect a number of weddings before the show ends for good later this year. On Saturday, viewers will see butler Carson, played by Jim Carter, walk down the aisle with housekeeper Mrs Hughes (Phyllis Logan).



Jim previously said: "It looks, as we start series six, that they're about to get together, but under what terms… Twin beds? Double beds? There are lots of negotiations to go on before we hear wedding bells."



He added: "There are lots of wedding bells in series six - but I can't tell you who for – because the whole point is to watch the programme isn't it – you wouldn't watch a football match if you knew it was 2-0 to Arsenal at the end of it."