NTAs: Ant and Dec scoop win presenting gong for fifteenth year in a row while Downton wins best drama

Ant and Dec were crowned TV Presenters of the Year at the National Television Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday evening, making it the fifteenth year in a row that the duo have taken home the gong.



Declan Donnelly said: "Thank you so much, this is amazing. People said to us on the way tonight, 'Does it get boring winning awards?' No! It doesn't! If anything our gratitude has grown over the years because you never know when you're going to get it again."





The other half of the Geordie duo, Ant McPartlin, added: "It's getting a bit mental now!"



Downton Abbey, which called time on its hugely successful run at Christmas after six series, went out on a high as it scooped the Best Drama prize.



When the cast of the hit ITV period drama took to the stage to accept the accolade, Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley, said: "This is a very special night for us. It is the last possible night we could have won, I want to say thank you to Julian Fellowes for giving us great lines to say and wonderful characters."





Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith Crawley, said: "It has been the most incredible six years and I will try not to get emotional. Thanks for coming with us on the journey."



Creator Julian Fellowes said: "You know I love happy endings and this is a very happy ending."



When it came to the soaps, EastEnders won best Serial Drama, while Danny Dyer took the Serial Drama Performance prize for his role as Mick Carter.





Actress Suranne Jones was also on winning form, picking up the Best Drama Performance award for her lead role of Doctor Gemma Foster. The BBC series Doctor Foster also picked up the New Drama prize – and the star of the show had her own surprise as she revealed her baby bump on the red carpet.



The actress, 37, confirmed she and husband Laurence Akers were expecting their first child with her baby bump debut upon arrival.



Comedy genius Billy Connolly was honoured with the Special Recognition prize at the awards ceremony. The 73-year-old star was celebrated for his services to comedy with a heartfelt tribute from close friend Dustin Hoffman.



Full list of winners at the NTAs:



Comedy - Peter Kay’s Car Share



Drama – Downton Abbey



New Drama – Doctor Foster



Entertainment Programme – I’m A Celebrity…



Talent Show – Strictly Come Dancing



Daytime – The Chase



Challenge Show - Great British Bake Off



Live Magazine Show - This Morning



Serial Drama - Eastenders



Serial Drama Performance – Danny Dyer



Factual Entertainment - Gogglebox



Newcomer – Shayne Ward



TV Presenter – Ant & Dec



Drama Performance – Suranne Jones



International - The Big Bang Theory



Special Recognition – Billy Connolly



TV Moment of the Year – Aidan Turner