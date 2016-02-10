Beth Tweddle has managed to 'walk a few steps' after her injury on The Jump

Beth Tweddle's parents have given an update on how the former Olympic gymnast is doing following her accident on The Jump. The 30-year-old suffered a fall on the slopes while training for the TV show last week, and she had to undergo surgery on her back.

On Sunday night Beth had an operation to fuse fractured vertebrae in her neck. A piece of bone from her hip was taken and used to fuse the two vertebrae that were fractured. The operation was a success, a statement on her official website said.

Despite being in "a lot of discomfort", Beth has managed to move her hands and feet and take a few steps. She is recovering in hospital in Austria, where the show is filmed.

Beth Tweddle is stable and recovering in hospital following back surgery

"Since her surgery, Beth has managed to walk a few steps whilst being assisted by the nursing team," her parents Ann and Jerry wrote on her website. "She is still very tired from the operation but the medical team are pleased with the progress she is making."

"At the moment we aren't certain of the timescale for her recovery," they added. "We are taking each day as it comes and will update you when there is further news."

Beth's parents went on to thank the medical staff, the production team and everyone who has sent a get well message to their daughter. "We've been reading every message to her and it really does make a difference knowing that there are so many people wishing her well. Thank you for your support," they wrote.

Beth was the third celebrity to leave The Jump due to injury

From her hospital bed in Austria, Beth added: "Thank you so much for your support and concern. The last 48 hours have been very scary but all the messages have really helped to keep me positive. I will keep you updated on my progress."

Beth, who was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the Olympics, is the third celebrity to have been injured in this series of The Jump. She was airlifted to hospital after she crashed into a barrier during practice.

Becky Adlington was the first contestant to be injured on the show

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington was the first to leave the show, having dislocated her shoulder, quickly followed by actress Tina Hobley, who dislocated her elbow.

Viewers are now questioning the safety of the show, with a number taking to social media to call for the show to be cancelled. "Terrible for Beth Tweddle to injure her back on The Jump after years as a competitive gymnast! Maybe it's time for The Jump to stop now," one viewer tweeted.