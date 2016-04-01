This new Hollywood film has an incredible A-list line-up: watch the trailer

If you're a huge fan of films like Love, Actually and Valentine's Day, this year's most star-studded rom-com Mother's Day is definitely the one for you. With an A-list cast on board with famous names including Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson, the film promises to be a funny yet touching look at a variety of different mother and child relationships.

The trailer focuses on Jennifer as Sandy, a mother-of-two whose ex-husband has remarried to a much younger woman, Jesse (Kate Hudson), who is estranged from her mother and attempting to rebuild their relationship, and Kristin (Britt Robertson), who believes that Julia's career-obsessed character Miranda could be her biological mother.

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts both star in the comedy

With moments including Sandy's son wearing his lion costume backwards during a play, Jesse's judgemental mother surprising her by showing up on her doorstep and even a stand up gig from British comedian Jack Whitehall, the film promises to be hilarious.

Directed by the King of rom-coms, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries director Gary Marshall, the synopsis of the film reads: "There are only a few days left before Mother’s Day, as several families have to come to terms with how they’ll be spending the big day.

"Whether it’s dealing with a new love, a lost love, or no love at all, this Mother’s Day will prove to be one for the romantic comedy ages – and one to be remembered by audiences for decades to come. Sweet, complex, funny and moving – just like moms across the world."

Mother's Day will be released in the UK on June 10.