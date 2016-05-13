Popular TV show Castle cancelled amid tension rumours between lead cast members

Despite having a fiercely loyal fan base, it has been announced that the popular US crime show Castle has been cancelled after eight seasons. While the cast and crew of the show have taken to social media to share fond memories of the show, sources have hinted that the reason behind the show's cancellation revolve around tensions between the two main cast members, Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic, who recently announced that she would not be returning to the show for a potential season nine.

A source told People that the animosity between the two had become so great that they didn't speak between takes. They said: "The two were basically not speaking to each other if it wasn't in character."

However, Nathan appeared to shut down rumours that he and Stana were feuding, tweeting a statement about their time together on the show after Stana announced her departure in April. He wrote: "Castle has been one of the greatest joys of my creative life, and I hope the show continues on for years to come.

"Stana has been my partner all this time, and I thank her for creating the character of Beckett who will live on for all of us as one of the greatest police officers on television. I wish her well, and have no doubt she will succeed in everything she pursues. She will be missed."

Stana also posted a message to the cast and crew of the show, thanking them for their support. She wrote: "Your devotion to this show has carried us for these unforgettable eight seasons. I'm lucky to have met and worked with the lot of you. I will always be grateful."

Although Castle had planned to continue with a season nine without its leading lady, the plan was evidently abandoned after the US network ABC included Castle in their list of cancellations. The writers of the show were prepared for a potential cancellation, and filmed two different versions of the season eight finale, which will air in the US on 16 April, depending on whether the show was cancelled or renewed.