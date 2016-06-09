Winona Ryder stars in trailer for spooky new Netflix show, Stranger Things

The trailer for Netflix's spooky new show, Stranger Things, is here, and Winona Ryder has already given a haunting performance as the mother of a missing young boy, who decides to investigate her son's mysterious disappearance.

Scroll down for video



The official synopsis reads: "Set in Hawkins Indiana in the 1980's, Stranger Things chronicles the search for a young boy who vanishes into thin air under highly suspicious circumstances. His mother (Winona Ryder) opens an investigation into the boy's disappearance with local authorities that unravels a series of mysteries involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



Winona is starring in the new Netflix series

"A love letter to the ubiquitous cult classics of the 80's, Stranger Things is a coming of age story for three boys that draws this quaint community into a world where mysteries lurk beneath the surface."

The trailer for the new series, which will be released on 15 July, shows Winona's character discussing what could have happened to her child, while the children of the neighbourhood stumble upon a sinister plot that seems to resonate with 80s movies such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Twin Peaks.

VIEW GALLERY

The show's creator has likened the show to "classic films we loved growing up"

One of the show's writer's, Matt Duffer, told The Independent how he wanted to bring back the excitement of 80s cult films, saying: "We really wanted to see something on television that was in the vein of the classic films we loved growing up: the Spielbergs, the John Carpenters, as well as the novels of Stephen King. And to us, what makes all of these stories so great to us - and so resonant - is that they all explore that magical point where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.

"We want to bring that feeling to people who grew up on those films - and we also want to bring it to a whole new generation."