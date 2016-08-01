EastEnders spoilers: First look at Kat and Alfie spin-off Redwater

It's the moment EastEnders fans have been waiting for: we have the first look at Kat and Alfie Moon's spin-off series Redwater. The soap favourites headed to Ireland to find Kat's long lost son, but that's not all they'll find there.

Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie have now finished filming for the six-part series, and it's been revealed their visit to Redwater will cause trouble for some of the residents of the sleepy village.

VIEW GALLERY



Kat Moon was shocked discover the truth about her secret son

After learning that she unknowingly gave birth to twins when she was 14-years-old, Kat and Alfie tracked her son down to the Irish harbour – but their presence in the village is not welcomed by everybody, especially when they start asking questions some residents would prefer left unanswered.

Director Jesper Nielson said: "We have a really important and fantastic story to tell. About how one woman's search for a lost child opens Pandora's Box; revealing the terrible lies and secrets in the little village of Redwater.

VIEW GALLERY



She and Alfie travelled to Ireland to find him

"A story about how the strong bonds of love in a family can hold everything together, and yet at the same time – destroy everything. It has echoes of Shakespearean drama, told in a rich cinematic style, loaded with humour and suspense. I cannot wait to start shooting and see the characters coming to life."

Lost actress Fionnula Flanagan, The Fall's Ian McElhinney and Shameless star Angeline Ball are among those who star alongside Jessie and Shane.

Redwater will air on BBC One in 2017.