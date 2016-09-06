Fans go crazy for Cold Feet as beloved drama returns after 13 years

Cold Feet returned with a bang on Monday night after a 13-year hiatus – and within minutes it felt as though the gang had never been away. Fans inundated social media as the show aired, making the British rom-com drama the top trending topic on the UK – beating the Bridget Jones movie premiere.

"Love love love the new series of Cold Feet. Great storyline and brilliantly acted. It's like seeing old friends again," one delighted viewer wrote, with another summing up the mood of fans, by writing: "Cold Feet: My Monday's are complete. Perfect drama."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



VIEW GALLERY



Cold Feet returned with a bang on Monday after 13 years away

"That didn't disappoint. Can't wait for the next #ColdFeet. Brilliant to have it back on our screens," added another.

The episode saw ladies' man Adam (James Nesbitt) return to Manchester after years working abroad, to tell his friends that 14 years after the death of his beloved wife Rachel (Helen Baxendale), he was getting married again.

Not everyone was as thrilled about the wedding as he was – particularly his schoolboy son Matthew, who is deeply unhappy and living in a boarding school in Cheshire.

VIEW GALLERY



The first episode saw Adam tie the knot with a women 18 years his junior

Despite all their ups and downs, clashing couple Pete and Jenny (John Thomson and Fay Ripley) are still together; their friends Karen and David (Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst), who divorced in the final series, are still very much apart however, with David unhappily married to his tough-talking divorce lawyer Robin.

Cold Feet originally ran for five series, between 1997 and 2003, with more than 10 million viewers tuning in to see the emotional finale – and ever since then, fans have been desperately clamouring for a reunion.

"This feels like the right time to revisit them, as they tiptoe through the minefield of middle age!" creator Mike Bullen has said of the new series.