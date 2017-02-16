Amanda Holden has a new role! Take a first look at her in CBBC's the Worst Witch

Amanda Holden will be appearing on the new adaptation of CBBC's Worst Witch! The star will appear as Miss Pentangle, the glamorous and friendly head teacher of a different school which takes part in the Annual Spelling Bee against the main school, Cackle's Academy. The Britain's Got Talent judge will appear alongside Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsay, who plays the lead character Mildred Hubble in the popular children's show. The official synopsis reads: "Everyone is excited [about Miss Pentangle's arrival], all except Miss Hardbroom, who balks at hearing the rival school will be visiting Cackle's and that Mildred is one of the contestants... Miss Pentangle and her contestants arrive but why is Miss Hardbroom so on edge?

READ: Tom Hardy makes mum's dreams come true by returning to CBeebies to read bedtime story!

"Miss Pentangle is everything Miss Hardbroom isn’t; she’s colourful, cheerful and friendly but could there be more to Ms Hardbroom's competitiveness than meets the eye? During the spelling bee Miss Pentangle sees Mildred’s potential, offering her a scholarship at her school. But will she take up the offer? And, after discovering that Miss Pentangle and Ms Hardbroom have history, just how does Mildred manage to tease out a rare moment of softness from Ms Hardbroom?"

GALLERY: Wayne Rooney, Elton John and Amanda Holden share photos as their children go back to school

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, which will air on CBBC on March 8, Amanda's glitzy character spends some time with Mildred. Clad in a stunning magenta gown with her hair in an elegant chignon, she explains why she and Ms Hardbroom had a fall out. In the clip, she says: "We were friends once… I'd rather not talk about it… It was a water-skiing competition. We'd been practicing all term and on the day of the competition she didn't show up! Let's just say a doubles display with only one of you doesn't go down well."