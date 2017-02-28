Ainsley Harriott causes stir on Lorraine as he celebrates 60th birthday

Ainsley Harriott celebrated his 60th birthday live on Lorraine on Tuesday, and stunned viewers with his youthful appearance. The TV chef was treated to a chocolate birthday cake and some messages from famous friends, including Gino D'Acampo and Phil Vickery, while on the show. But it was his age-defying looks that really got fans talking on Twitter. "Happy birthday Ainsley Harriott : ) The big 6 0 haha u don’t look a day over 20 xx," one wrote. Another added: "Ainsley Harriott is 60. He doesn't seem to age to me. Happy birthday Ainsley."

Ainsley Harriott was presented with a birthday cake by Lorraine stand-in host Christine Bleakley

During his time on Lorraine, the star also had the chance to reflect on his long and diverse career when stand-in host Christine Bleakley played him a clip of his former band, Calypso Twins. "It's all gone by so quickly," he commented. Ainsley is best known for hosting BBC cooking shows Can't Cook, Won't Cook and Ready Steady Cook – and the latter could be set for a comeback, according to James Martin. The former Saturday Kitchen host recently suggested the show is ripe for a revamp, and is likely to return to screens soon.

The 60-year-old TV chef impressed viewers with his youthful appearance

"I'm sure (Ready Steady Cook) will be coming back," James - who appeared on the original programme as a chef – told the Evening Times. "It's too good a format for it to disappear into the ether. Times will change and things will come around again. But when you think that show was everywhere at that particular moment in time… It was a regular thing in the afternoons every weekday, and on Friday and Saturday nights we used to do the celebrity ones, which were massive." He concluded: "They're revamping a lot of shows, and I'm sure they'll look at that too."

