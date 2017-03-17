This is why Disney princesses always wear blue

Ariel. Cinderella. Princess Aurora. Princess Jasmine. Belle. Elsa. These characters are all very different princesses but with one thing in common – their most famous outfits are all blue. So why does Disney always lean towards dressing princesses in blue garb? Disney designer Christopher Kane has spoken about why using 'Disney blue' is so popular. Chatting to Elle.com about his new Beauty and the Beast inspired collection, he said: "When you think of every Disney heroine—Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine—they're all wearing blue! It's a thing. 'Disney Blue.'"

Princesses tend to dress in 'Disney blue'

Leatrice Eiseman of the Pantone Colour Institute also revealed that princess's dress in blue to add "a bit of power" to their characters. She said: "You're adding a bit of power to the character by giving her the blue. It's a very subtle way of saying, 'Yeah, but young women, young girls, can be empowered, too.' It's dependable. It's reliable. It might cloud up, but we know it's there."

Emma Watson wore light blue in the live-action film

Jacqueline Durran, who designed costumes for the live-action film, added: "There is a sort of refinement and crispness to light blue, but there's also blue in workwear. It is a practical colour, and a colour that you can work in. Though we didn't completely take blue out of the village, Belle is distinct within the town as the only one who wears a column of blue. She stands out as different than her environment." She also spoke about updating Belle's outfit, telling Fashionista: "We started by saying, if Belle was an active girl, who wanted to invent things and be doing things in the village, she shouldn't have delicate ballet shoes. She should have strong shoes that would be grounding for her and enable her to do all the things that boys who wear boots would do. And she had her skirt that she hikes up into waist and, to make that possible, she wears bloomers underneath, which are almost like her wearing trousers.