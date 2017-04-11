Kylie Jenner gets her own show: all the details

Kylie Jenner is set to take centre stage in her new show, Life of Kylie. The show will follow the "unique" life of the 19-year-old, as she balances being an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, TV star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Fans may feel they already know Kylie, who has spent over half her life on her family's hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but her new series will take viewers behind the scenes of her ever-expanding world.

"The last couple of years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," said Kylie, who has over 100 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."

Kylie Jenner will take centre stage in Life of Kylie

The spin-off series will feature eight, half-hour long episodes. It will premiere in the summer on E! and will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Kylie also took to Twitter to share her news, simply writing: "Can't wait to share this with you guys.. my docu-series #LifeOfKylie #Summer2017."

Kylie and her older sister, model Kendall Jenner

The teenager also made headlines this week after she surprised a fan, accepting an invite to be his prom date after he was turned down by another girl. Kylie joined Albert Ochoa for the prom and had a slow dance with him, as awestruck students filmed the moment. Kylie was joined by her best friend Jordyn Woods, who will also star in her new TV show.

Speaking about the evening, Albert's sister tweeted: "Proud to say that's my brother," before adding: "TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT!!!!!!!". The socialite shared a snap of herself on the way to the evening in Sacramento on a private jet, looking glam in a silk mauve gown. Kylie missed out on her own high school prom after being home schooled at the end of ninth grade.