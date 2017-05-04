Everything we know about Paris Jackson's first movie role

She may have been born into Hollywood royalty but Paris Jackson is doing it for herself. The 19-year-old, who just attended her first Met Gala, has reportedly been cast in her first feature film starring role in an as-yet-unnamed movie for Amazon Studios.

E! News reports that Michael Jackson's daughter will star alongside major talent including David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried and Thandie Newton in the dark comedy-thriller directed by Nash Edgerton, the brother of actor Joel Egerton.

Paris will reportedly play an "edgy 20-year-old" named Penny in a story that follows what goes down after David's character gets tied up in some crime business while in Mexico.

The news comes after a buzzy year for Paris, including signing with IMG Models in March, a guest-star spot on Fox's musical drama Star, the cover of Harper's Bazaar's April issue and Vanity Fair dubbing her Hollywood's newest "It Girl." (Not to mention taking part in one of the most epic Met Gala group selfies).

Paris is also determined to use her platform to make a difference. She's been vocal about her political views, standing up to Donald Trump through her streetwear and speaking out in support of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests when introducing a performance by The Weeknd and Daft Punk at the GRAMMYs. "We can really use this excitement at a Pipeline protest, guys," she said. "#NoDAPL."

The 19-year-old wants to use her voice to make a difference in the world

In her Harper's Bazaar cover story, Jackson spoke with Sex and the City writer Candace Bushnell about the importance of using her fame for a purpose. "It's a complicated answer," she said when asked why she’s dipping her toes into the Hollywood waters. "It's a feeling of doing something important, that actually matters, that’s going to impact people. Plenty of times I've thought of not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life. Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it’s getting worse," she said.

She added: "I know there are a lot of people who would feel feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things."